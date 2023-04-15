Police investigating Stoney Trail motorcycle crash

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Stoney Trail.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, police say a single motorcyclist lost control heading south near the Glenmore exit.

He was taken to Foothills Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.

Traffic was detoured onto 52 Street, while a section of Stoney Trail at Peigan Trail was closed to investigate what may have caused the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or with dash cam footage is being asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app, by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.