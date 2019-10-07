CALGARY – Calgary police are investigating a fire that displaced several residents from a northeast apartment complex.

Police and fire crews are now working together to gather evidence from a single unit in the building, in the 200 block of 4th Avenue N.E., that caught fire just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Smoke and flames were coming from the second floor street side windows when crews arrived. Firefighters used hoses to douse the flames from the outside and then entered the complex to find the source and contain it.

No one was inside the unit where the fire started but one man in the building was transported to hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

A fire investigator will be looking for any possible signs of arson and will determine an exact cause.

Police say Calgary Emergency Management was called in to assist residents of the building who were unable to re-occupy the apartment Sunday evening.