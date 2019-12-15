CALGARY -- A 50-year-old man's death is being investigated as suspicious by Calgary police.

Calgary homicide detectives are on scene in northeast Calgary after officers were called to a home in the 400 block of 28 Avenue NE around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the man was found dead inside the Winston Heights home, which has been surrounded by police tape.

He has not been identified. A neighbour told CTV News Edmonton the address is busy.

"It's quiet except for this house all the time because they have in-and-out renters all the time," the neighbour said.

An autopsy will be done this week. Calgary Police Service said it would not be releasing any more information until the autopsy is finished.