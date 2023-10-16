Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Calgary
A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.
Calgary police were investigating a suspicious death Sunday night in northeast Calgary.
Officers say the death was reported around 7 p.m. in the neighbourhood of Pineridge.
A homicide unit is at the scene. Police say there is no threat to the public.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available…