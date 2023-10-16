Calgary

    • Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Calgary

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.

    Calgary police were investigating a suspicious death Sunday night in northeast Calgary.

    Officers say the death was reported around 7 p.m. in the neighbourhood of Pineridge.

    A homicide unit is at the scene. Police say there is no threat to the public.

    No other details have been released.

    This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available… 