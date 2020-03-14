CALGARY -- Calgary police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found in medical distress and later died near a southwest Calgary gas station Saturday morning.

Few details are available but officers were called to a Shell Station in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. about 6:15 a.m.

Police said in a release the man died at the scene, which is along a busy stretch of road near Westbrook Mall.

Business owners and residents in the area are being asked for any surveillance footage that may assist investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.