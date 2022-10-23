Police investigating suspicious death of man in Rundle

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that took place in Rundle early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight, police were called to the 100 block of Rundleson Way N.E. for reports of an assault.

First responders located a man who appeared to be severely injured. Despite providing life-saving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Jacob Dennis lives around the corner from where the assault happened and calls it “unsettling.”

“I usually leave for work at around six o'clock and it's quite dark in the winter, so I don't really feel safe anywhere in the neighbourhood,” he told CTV News.

A long-time resident who lives right across the street says he’s had issues with the people living there.

“There's anywhere from four to six kids living there at one time,” Jason Meier said.

“There’s just no supervision whatsoever. They're on the road, playing for hours at a time during the day, cars going by, pushing a baby down the street on a skateboard in a diaper. It’s ridiculous.”

Meier says this latest incident doesn’t come as a surprise.

“The neighbourhood has been going downhill for years … There's been break-ins, windows smashed and vehicle tires slashed. It’s an ongoing problem,” he said.

Meier has even installed high-tech security cameras in an effort to protect his property, but says police still haven’t been able to do much.

“You call them, they show up three, four hours later, nothing happens ever. You know, it takes a fatality for something to happen,” he said.

The homicide unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the man's death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for next week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, go online or download the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.