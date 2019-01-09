Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit are leading the investigation into a death in a northwest neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to a location in the 200 block of Edgepark Way Northwest on Wednesday shortly after 2:00 p.m. following reports of a death in a home.

Calgary Police Service officials have not disclosed details regarding the death but confirm homicide unit members responded to the scene as well as the medical examiner. The age and gender of the deceased has not been released.

Police say the scene is contained and there is no threat to the public but will not confirm if anyone was taken into custody.

