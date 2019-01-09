Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit are leading the investigation into a death in a northwest neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to a location in the 200 block of Edgepark Way Northwest on Wednesday shortly after 2:00 p.m. following reports of a death in a home.

Calgary Police Service officials have not disclosed details regarding the death but confirm homicide unit members responded to the scene as well as the medical examiner. The identity of the deceased has not been released but police say the victim is an adult male.

Police say the scene is contained and there is no threat to the public. Late Wednesday afternoon, CPS officials confirmed one person is in custody in connection with the investigation.

According to EMS, no patients were transported from the scene.

Neighbours say a family with older children has lived in the home for several years.

More details to follow