Police seek the public’s help to find a man believed to be responsible for the double stabbing of a man and a woman in southwest Calgary in mid-December.

Officers were called to the Sheldon Chumir Centre at about 10:00 a.m. on December 19 after a man and a woman arrived at the urgent care centre suffering from injuries that were believed to be stab wounds.

The victims were treated and have since been released.

Investigators believe the pair was hurt in an incident that took place behind a home in the 500 block of 14 Avenue S.W.

A warrant for two counts of aggravated assault has since been issued for Chase Alexander Spence, 23, a known associate of the victims.

Spence is described as:

175 cm tall

79 kg

black hair

brown eyes

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org