Police lay 63 charges related to string of break-and-enters, vehicle thefts

Calgary police have laid dozens of charges connected to a string of break-and-enters and vehicle thefts in the city over the past couple of months.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said it identified a series of break-ins in Calgary believed to be connected earlier this month.

In these incidents, offenders armed with long guns allegedly gained access to homes using garage door openers stolen from vehicles parked outside. Police said the suspects stole wallets and other items from the residences, before stealing the homeowner’s vehicle.

During one incident, one of the suspects pointed a gun at a homeowner before fleeing.

Investigators confirmed five break-ins are connected to this series of crimes. During the investigation, six stolen vehicles were recovered along with three guns.

A gun seized by Calgary police during an investigation into a string of break-and-enters. (Courtesy: Calgary Police Service)

63 CRIMINAL CHARGES, 82 OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

In a news release, police said five individuals have been charged, 63 criminal charges have been laid, including offences related to theft, weapons possession, drug possession. Eighty-two outstanding arrest warrants were executed.

Two suspects were located and arrested while driving a stolen vehicle in Huntington Hills on Sept. 21. Police said a loaded gun was located on the front passenger seat of the vehicle during the arrest.

A small amount of drugs, ammunition and various garage door openers were also found in the vehicle.

Following this arrest, police also searched a home in the 1800 block of 35 Street S.E., where additional ammunition, a stolen bicycle and a collapsible baton were seized.

As a result of the investigation, Jesse Kaelin Strongeagle, 28, of Calgary is facing 14 charges. Strongeagle is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

James Anthony Chartrand, 31, of Calgary was charged with 13 criminal offences. Chartrand was also charged on one outstanding warrant. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.

Police arrested three more suspects on Sept. 27 following a carjacking at a gas station in northeast Calgary.

During the arrest, police said the three suspects were in possession of more than $20,000 worth of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and psilocybin.

Investigators also searched a residence in the 200 block of Huntwell Road N.E. and seized two additional firearms and several other disassembled long guns.

As a result of the investigation, 30-year-old Casey Alan Cousins of Calgary was charged with 13 criminal offences.

Adrienne Elizabeth Visser, 26, of Calgary, was charged with 15 new offences. Visser was also charged on 76 outstanding warrants.

Amanda Ray Metro, 36, of Bentley, Alta., is facing eight charges.

Cousins, Visser and Metro are all scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.