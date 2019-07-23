Police put out an appeal to the public to help locate a man who was reported missing after he failed to return to his home on Monday evening and say he has been located safely.

Ryan Malowney, 31, was last spoken to at about 4:30 p.m. and he texted his spouse at about 6:10 p.m. on Monday.

He said he would be home after making a stop at Home Depot but failed to show.

Police issued a release on Tuesday morning asking for the public's help to locate him.

Just after 10:30 a.m., RCMP said he had been located safe but did not say where he was.