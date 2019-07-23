Police locate Airdrie man reported missing on Monday
Ryan Malowney of Airdrie was reported missing on Monday and located on Tuesday morning.
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 9:57AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 10:50AM MDT
Police put out an appeal to the public to help locate a man who was reported missing after he failed to return to his home on Monday evening and say he has been located safely.
Ryan Malowney, 31, was last spoken to at about 4:30 p.m. and he texted his spouse at about 6:10 p.m. on Monday.
He said he would be home after making a stop at Home Depot but failed to show.
Police issued a release on Tuesday morning asking for the public's help to locate him.
Just after 10:30 a.m., RCMP said he had been located safe but did not say where he was.