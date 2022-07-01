Police locate missing woman last seen Thursday

Police locate missing woman last seen Thursday

Lehang (Lee) Nguyen, 49, was last seen in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Erin Woods Thursday (Supplied). Lehang (Lee) Nguyen, 49, was last seen in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Erin Woods Thursday (Supplied).

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina