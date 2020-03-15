CALGARY -- Calgary police are on the hunt for a black Dodge Caliber believed to be connected to the death of a business owner early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was responding to a break-in alarm at his business in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. at around 3 a.m. He was waiting for the business to be secured when investigators believe he was attacked by three men who were trying to break into the cannabis store next door.

The victim was found in medical distress shortly after 6 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was captured on CCTV in the area at the time of the incident and can be identified by a distinctive chrome gas cap on the driver's side of the car.

Anyone with information about the car or cannabis store break ins in the last month is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.