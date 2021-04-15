CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking witnesses to an incident Wednesday night where a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary.

The collision took place around 7:35 p.m. at 90 Avenue and Bay Ridge Drive S.W. when a 2006 Honda Pilot, driven westbound on 90 Ave by a woman in her 40s, hit a 15-year-old girl at a crosswalk.

The teen was taken by EMS to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition, and has since been upgraded to stable.

The Honda remained on scene and alcohol, drugs or excessive speed aren’t considered factors. Police are looking into the possibility that the driver’s vision was obscured by the sun and are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 TIPS app available at Apple or Google Play Store.