The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of five men whom investigators believe may have information in connection with an April 3 double homicide in the city’s northeast.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 3, two men were fatally shot in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 2400 block of 37 Avenue N.E. The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Jasdeep Singh and 22-year-old Japneet Malhi.

Police confirm Singh and Malhi had been inside a nearby establishment prior to the shooting.

Surveillance footage has been collected from the Mazaj Lounge & Restaurant and investigators have identified five males as persons of interest but their identities remain unknown. The persons of interest are described by police as two Asian males and three black males, all believed to be in their 20s. Police have released surveillance stills of the five men and are asking for help from the public with identifying them.

Earlier this week, the CPS released images of another person of interest. The man in question contacted police and was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Investigators continue to search for a dark coloured sedan, believed to be an early 2000s model Nissan Altima, that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes any of the five men in the surveillance stills or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.