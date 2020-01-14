CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking for two people after a man was stabbed inside a Beltline hotel room early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 3:15 a.m. at Hotel Arts in the 100 block of 12th Avenue S.E.

Police say a fight broke out between three men inside one of the hotel rooms and the altercation ended with a man in his 30s being stabbed.

EMS confirm the victim was transported to Foothills hospital in serious condition.

Investigators continue to hunt for two black men, believed to be in their 20s, who fled the area.

One suspect is described as being approximately six feet tall and was last wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. The other man was wearing a black puffy jacket and darker jeans.

It’s not known if the incident was drug or gang-related.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at (403) 266-1224 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (403) 262-8477