CALGARY -- Calgary police have made an arrest in the murder of a 28-year-old man whose body was found inside a vehicle in Sunalta last week.

Officials say police were called to the scene in the 1500 block of 16 Avenue S.W. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from medical distress inside a vehicle.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Jovaughan Meek, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Taylor Calfchild, also known as Taylor Hall, 24, of Calgary, was arrested by police in connection with the incident. He is charged with second-degree murder.

While charges have been laid, police say the investigation is still ongoing because the murder weapon believed to have been used has not been located.

"We are asking anyone with information about the firearm or its whereabouts to contact police. Should someone come across the firearm in the community we ask that they not touch it and report it to police immediately," Calgary police stated in a release.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the CPS Homicide Unit says detectives have worked "tirelessly" to make an arrest in the case.

"We would like to thank members of the public who provided information to investigators and encourage anyone who may have information about the firearm to come forward."

Anyone with information about the incident or about where the firearm could be is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit directly at 403-428-8877.

