CALGARY -- Calgary police say a man is facing charges in connection with an incident where a man was dropped off at a northeast hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators say Mayiel Deng Kiir was left at the emergency department of the Peter Lougheed Centre at 4:30 a.m. on July 24.

Doctors attempted to treat the 20-year-old victim, but he ultimately died of his injuries.

Police, upon conducting an investigation, determined that Kiir had been hurt during a confrontation that occurred shortly before his arrival at the hospital.

A further search located and identified a suspect in the case and police say they've now made an arrest.

Samuel Kong Liong, 21, was arrested in Calgary without further incident on Thursday.

He's been charged with manslaughter.

Liong's next court appearance is unknown at this time.