Police officer in Lethbridge, Alta. in hospital after training accident
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 3:19PM MDT
A member of the Lethbridge Police Service was hurt during a training exercise Tuesday morning. (File)
CALGARY -- Officials with the Lethbridge Police Service say a member was hurt during a training accident Tuesday morning.
According to a release, the injured officer is in hospital recovering.
There are no details about what exactly led to the officer being hurt or the extent of their injuries.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating.
No further information is expected to be released.