A Calgary police officer sustained minor injuries after responding to a report of an altercation inside a Southwood area residence on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Southampton Drive S.W. just before midnight on Tuesday after receiving reports about a fight between a man and a woman inside one of the units.

Police say when officers entered the unit, a man in his 30s became aggressive and charged at an officer, injuring his leg.

A conducted energy weapon was deployed to arrest the offender and he was taken into custody.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but has since been released.

The relationship between the man who was arrested and the woman inside the home is not yet known, but police say the disturbance is believed to be domestic in nature.

Alcohol and drugs are believed to be involved and police are investigating.