Police operation on Highway 2 connected to suspected Calgary abduction: RCMP

RCMP have confirmed that a high-risk police operation on Highway 2 is connected to a suspected abduction in Calgary on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Calgary police officers responded to the area of 2220 Centre St. N.E. after a woman was reportedly forced into a vehicle by an unknown man.

Later, RCMP warned of a heavy police presence on Highway 2 at Township Road 470 around 7:30 p.m.

Police confirmed the incident involves the suspect vehicle connected to the abduction. The vehicle was described as a grey Infiniti SUV.

RCMP said it attempted to stop the vehicle and it ran a spike belt. The vehicle later rolled over.

Police have the vehicle surrounded. The RCMP Emergency Response Team is responding to the scene from Calgary. The Edmonton Police Service is also sending air support and a drone.

Police had no details to share about the woman who was reportedly abducted.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…