Police prepare to take a weekend polar plunge in Lethbridge

Ever dream of taking a February dip in a pool full of icy cold water? Lethbridge police want to hear from you.

Residents are being encouraged to sign up for the 2024 Polar Plunge which will take place Saturday at Henderson Lake.

The event raises money for Special Olympics and everyone who takes the plunge will be able to recover in a hot tub, and receive complimentary hot Tim Horton’s beverages – and donuts.

Best of all, the forecast for Saturday calls for rain and a high of five degrees.

“While blizzard conditions aren’t in the forecast, even with the sun shining, it still takes a lot of courage to plunge into freezing cold water,” said Cst. Braylon Hyggen, who helps organize the annual event.

LPS, in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, is encouraging residents to sign up for the 2024 Polar Plunge set for Feb. 3 at Henderson Lake. The event raises money and awareness for @SpecialOAlberta. DETAILS: https://t.co/3J6h9a16a2 #yql #2024PolarPlunge pic.twitter.com/G0r8vJf1fZ — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) January 31, 2024

Lethbridge police are entering two teams, featuring, among others, police chief Shahin Mehdizadeh and Mayor Blaine Hyggen as well as a team of civilian employees.

They’ll compete against civilian teams, who are invited to sign up online or register in person at 10 a.m. Saturday. The cost to register is $50. Those who want to donate to a team or individual can use the same link, or donations will also be accepted at the event. Tax receipts will be issued for donations over $25.

To sign up to plunge, you have to be a minimum of 16 years old. For safety purposes, there’s no diving, no cannonballs and no somersaults. Plungers have to wear a swimsuit or a cool costume.

There will be a change room on site but nowhere to store valuables.