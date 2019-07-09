An investigation is underway into what led to the death of a 72-year-old man who was found trapped under steel at a Calgary industrial site.

According to Calgary police, emergency crews responded to the 7500 block of 51 Street S.E just before 10:40 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived they found the man under a pile of steel and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety, in conjunction with city police, are investigating the incident.

The victim’s identify has not been released.