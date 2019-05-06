Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and a child, believed to be Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter Aliyah Sanderson.

The bodies were found about 4 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near Grizzly Creek, along Highway 40 west of Calgary.

A suspect has been arrested and charges are pending.

Police declined to comment on the person arrested until charges are laid, but said it is the same man who was taken into custody then released two weeks ago.

Lovett’s landlord, Robert Leeming, has previously confirmed to reporters he was the man arrested but denied any involvement in the pair’s disappearance.

Leeming told reporters Lovett and her daughter moved into his condo in the southeast community of Cranston in October 2018.

She was reported missing April 23 after failing to show up at a planned family event.

Lovett was last heard from by family on April 16 and police said her bank card was last used April 18 for an online delivery, however they were unable to confirm she made the purchase.

Speaking to reporters after being released, Leeming said he went out to a picnic area near Bragg Creek with Lovett and her daughter on the Thursday before the Easter long weekend and they returned home safe.

In a statement released Monday afternoon the Lovett Family said, “Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire Calgary Police Service as well as those who have worked diligently in the search for Jasmine and her baby girl Aliyah. We would also like to thank the public for their continued support which has meant a great deal to us. Our lives have been devastated and our hearts are heavy. We are trying to understand how this tragedy could have happened to our loved ones.”

Autopsies are scheduled to begin Monday.

Police had been searching an area along Highway 66, also west of Calgary, saying they were led there by examinging cellphones and electronic devices, however police wouldn't say who those belong to.

Police wouldn't comment on what led them to the Grizzly Creek area.

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m.