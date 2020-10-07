CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for the public's help in identifying an unknown man believed to be responsible for a mid-September sexual assault in southwest Calgary.

The assault took place around 37 Street S.W. and Glenmore Trail S.W. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. A woman walking near that intersection was allegedly grabbed from behind by an unknown male who sexually assaulted her.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was later seen in a vehicle driving south on 37th Street S.W. The vehicle was decribed as an older model dark vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala or Monte Carlo.

The suspect was described as a Black man with brown and blond braided hair, with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact poice at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters may reach out through Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.