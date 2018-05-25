Police continue to investigate the suspicious death of a man whose body was recovered from the Tsuut’ina Nation earlier this month and are working to determine his whereabouts in the days before he was found dead.

RCMP and Tsuut’ina Police responded to a report that a body had been found on the reservation on May 6th at about 10:30 p.m.

Police are treating the man’s death as suspicious and an autopsy was conducted in Calgary on May 9th.

The man has been identified as 51-year-old Keith Miles Big Crow and police say he was last seen on May 4th.

Investigators are appealing to the public for information to help establish a timeline of Big Crow’s activities in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information about Keith Big Crow or his activities is asked to contact the 24-hour number for the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service at 403-251-9660 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.