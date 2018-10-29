The victim of a fatal shooting in the community of Penbrooke Meadows last week has been identified as 19-year-old Aram Nadiri.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the 200 block of Pensville Close S.E. at about 6:30 a.m. last Wednesday for reports that a man had been shot.

Nadiri was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that Nadiri and the suspect were known to each other but investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with or who may have seen Nadiri between 9:00 p.m. on October 23 and 6:30 a.m. on October 24.

This is the 14th homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers anonymously:

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org