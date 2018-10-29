CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police release identity of man found dead in southeast Calgary home
The Homicide Unit was called in after a man was found dead in a home in the city's southeast.
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 8:38AM MDT
The victim of a fatal shooting in the community of Penbrooke Meadows last week has been identified as 19-year-old Aram Nadiri.
Emergency crews were called to a residence in the 200 block of Pensville Close S.E. at about 6:30 a.m. last Wednesday for reports that a man had been shot.
Nadiri was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that Nadiri and the suspect were known to each other but investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.
Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with or who may have seen Nadiri between 9:00 p.m. on October 23 and 6:30 a.m. on October 24.
This is the 14th homicide in the city this year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers anonymously:
TEXT: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org