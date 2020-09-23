CALGARY -- Police are asking for help to locate two men they believe have information about a fatal stabbing in northeast Calgary earlier this week.

Investigators are also searching for the victim's vehicle.

A passerby saw a man in medical distress on the steps of a home in the 4800 block of First Street N.E. about 3:30 p.m. on Monday and the 35-year-old died at the scene, despite being treated by emergency crews.

Police said Wednesday they believe he was stabbed about 2 p.m., near where he was found.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Following an autopsy Tuesday, the victim has been identified as Dustin Kusch, of Calgary.

Police have identified two men through CCTV footage who they think may have information and are asking for help from the public to identify them.

Kusch also had a 2013 white Hyundai Elantra with Alberta licence plate BLL-0185 that investigators are trying to locate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.