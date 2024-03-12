Police release new photo of Calgary teen missing since February

Calgary police are renewing calls for information regarding the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing since early February.

Fifteen-year-old Mika has not been heard from since Feb. 9, according to a Tuesday news release from police. It’s believed she was in the downtown area at the time.

Mika is described as 5’5” (165 centimetres) tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds (45 kilograms), with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Police released a new photo of Mika on Tuesday, showing her with a red bag she is known to carry.

“There is nothing that indicates foul play, but family and police are concerned for Mika’s well-being,” Calgary police said in the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about Mika’s whereabouts to contact them by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.