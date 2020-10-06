CALGARY -- Calgary police released a photo Tuesday evening of a vehicle associated with a suspicious death that took place earlier Tuesday.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, police were alerted after finding a man dead after exiting a vehicle at the intersection of Memorial and 36th St. S.E.

By the time police and EMS arrived, there was no vehicle at the scene. However, after reviewing CCTV footage of the area, at the time of the incident, police believe the vehicle in question was a 2019 or 2020 Volkswagen Jetta four-door sedan.

At the time the man exited the vehicle, it was stopped at red light with a couple other cars nearby. Police are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The police can be reached at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Anonymous tipsters may contact Calgary Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.