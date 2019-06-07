Police are seeking information from the public to help identify a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this week in northeast Calgary.

Officials say a suspect walked up to a home in the 200 block of Coral Keys Place N.E. at about 4:20 p.m. on June 4 and fired several rounds from a handgun through the front window.

A 24-year-old man, who was the only person inside at the time, sustained minor injuries.

Police have now released a photo and description of the suspect as well as of a vehicle, a silver Hyundai Elantra, believed connected to the shooting.

Police say the suspect was dressed all in black and had the hood of his sweatshirt pulled tightly around his face.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods.

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org