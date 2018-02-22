The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the agency attempts to identify a man believed to be responsible for four bank robberies in northeast Calgary in 2017.

Police believe the same man robbed the following four branches last year:

February 24, 2017 – Scotiabank in the 5000 block Falconridge Blvd. N.E.

March 24, 2017 – Scotiabank in the 2200 block of 68 St. N.E.

May 18, 2017 – Scotiabank in the 3500 block of 32 Ave. N.E.

December 1, 2017 – CIBC in the 3000 block of Sunridge Blvd. N.E.

During the robberies, the suspect approached a teller and produced a note demanding money. The employee complied in all four instances and the suspect fled without incident and with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect in the four robberies is described as:

A black male

Being between 178 cm and 183 cm (5’10” and 6’) tall

Having a slim build

During three of the robberies, the suspect was wearing a New York Yankees cap. In the fourth incident, the man donned a red Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim cap.

The Calgary Police Service has released a surveillance camera still of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information regarding any of the robberies is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.