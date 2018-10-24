The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance camera stills of a man who is believed to have information regarding a shooting earlier this month that sent two men to hospital.

In the evening hours of October 10, 2018, officers were called to the 1000 block of 17 Avenue Southwest following reports of a shooting. A man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and a man who had been shot in the hand were transported by ambulance to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Investigators secured surveillance camera footage of a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

The person of interest is described as:

A black male

Having a slim build

Wearing a dark jacket

Wearing dark pants with a white vertical stripe

Police suspect the man in the surveillance images was the passenger in a red truck that fled from the scene at a high rate of speed after the shooting.

Investigators believe the attack was targeted but have not established an exact motive.

Anyone having information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.