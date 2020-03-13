CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as the investigation into a September 2019 fire at a southeast business continues.

In the late evening hours of Sept. 26, 2019, an SUV approached Cougar Contractors Limited in the 6200 block of Second St. S.E. A man was recorded throwing burning items through the window of the office.

There was extensive damage to the building as a result of the fire.

Investigators have not been able to identify the perpetrator and have released surveillance video from a neighbouring business of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the arson is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.