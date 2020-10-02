CALGARY -- A police tactical unit removed a suspicious package that was discovered in the middle of a street in northwest Calgary Friday evening.

The package was discovered on Bermondsey Road NW, shortly after 9 p.m.

Police contained the area and a tactical unit was notified.

Around 10:20 p.m., the tactical team picked up the package and removed it without incident.

A police spokesperson said multiple 911 calls were received about a gunshot, but that it appears the package is what is causing the commotion.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story...