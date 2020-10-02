Advertisement
Police remove suspicious package discovered in middle of street in northwest Calgary
Police are on scene in northwest Calgary where a suspicious package was left in the middle of a street Friday night after 9 p.m. (Photo: Darren Wright)
CALGARY -- A police tactical unit removed a suspicious package that was discovered in the middle of a street in northwest Calgary Friday evening.
The package was discovered on Bermondsey Road NW, shortly after 9 p.m.
Police contained the area and a tactical unit was notified.
Around 10:20 p.m., the tactical team picked up the package and removed it without incident.
A police spokesperson said multiple 911 calls were received about a gunshot, but that it appears the package is what is causing the commotion.
No other details were available.
This is a developing story...