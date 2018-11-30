CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police resolve standoff in southwest Calgary community
Police blocked off a few streets in Rosscarrock on Thursday afternoon.
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 7:27AM MST
Calgary police staked out a home in the city’s southwest for several hours on Thursday as they worked to resolve an incident involving a barricaded subject.
Officers blocked off the road across from Rosscarrock School in the afternoon as members of the tactical team surrounded a home along 40 street.
We are currently in the community of Rosscarrock working to peacefully resolve a situation involving a barricaded subject. There is no risk to the public. If you live in the area follow direction of officers on scene. Please do not share police locations on social media #YYC— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 29, 2018
Police said no one was in danger but released few details.
The incident was resolved at about 7:30 p.m.