Calgary police are currently on scene in the city’s northeast after reports of a suspicious package outside of a building.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of 18 Street N.E. shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

CPS confirmed to CTV News that tactical team officers are in the process of evacuating people from some nearby buildings and they are containing the area to ensure it is safe.

Some roads in the vicinity of the scene are closed to traffic. Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

More to come...