

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





Calgary police confirm the body found in Kananaskis on Wednesday is that of Stephanie Hodgson, who was reported missing earlier this week.

An autopsy was performed Thursday and police say her death is classifed as non-criminal.

Hodgson, 49, was reported missing earlier this week and was last seen Friday at Crossiron Mills. Her car was discovered late Tuesday in Kananaskis and a body was later found near the vehicle.