Police rule death of Calgary woman found in Kananaskis not suspicious
Police have classified the death of Stephanie Hodgson as non-criminal.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 10:27AM MDT
Calgary police confirm the body found in Kananaskis on Wednesday is that of Stephanie Hodgson, who was reported missing earlier this week.
An autopsy was performed Thursday and police say her death is classifed as non-criminal.
Hodgson, 49, was reported missing earlier this week and was last seen Friday at Crossiron Mills. Her car was discovered late Tuesday in Kananaskis and a body was later found near the vehicle.