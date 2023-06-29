Police say driver charged in Whoop-Up Drive crash

A section of Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Drive had to be closed for repairs after a crash on the major route on Wednesday and police say a truck driver has been charged.

The City of Lethbridge says the crash occurred in the westbound lanes and "caused significant damage to the asphalt."

"Whoop-Up Drive remains closed at Fifth Street South but crews have now opened a single lane westbound accessible from the Scenic Drive off ramp," the city said in a statement.

Drivers are being detoured from Sixth Avenue South to Fifth Avenue South, via Fifth Street South to access the Scenic Drive off ramp.

Officials say one lane is being kept open during repairs, but the speed limit is reduced to 60 km/h.

"Motorists are encouraged to use Crowsnest Trail as an alternative and drive with caution, given the increased volume expected."

Eastbound traffic is unaffected, the city says.

DRIVER CHARGED, MOTORISTS 'GRIDLOCKED'

Lethbridge police say the driver of a truck and trailer that rolled over, leading to the crash on the bridge deck has been handed a stack of tickets.

Officials say the first incident led to another crash.

"A chain-reaction collision involving 10 vehicles subsequently occurred in the westbound lanes of Crowsnest Trail, further exacerbating the traffic congestion and resulting in many motorists being gridlocked for several hours while emergency responders and city crews attended to the collisions scenes on both bridges," police said in a statement.

At the first crash, which took place at 4:23 p.m., police said a truck with a trailer hauling roofing nails, screws and other sharp materials had crashed and dumped its load.

No one was injured, but police say the asphalt was damaged and hazardous fluids was spilled.

"Following further investigation, the truck and trailer was found to have multiple equipment violations and the driver was subsequently charged under the Traffic Safety Act," police said.

A 29-year-old Lethbridge man is charged with operating a trailer without a properly functioning emergency brake system, having an emergency break away cable not properly connected to the towing unit, towing a trailer without proper attachments and exceeding the certificate weight.

The tickets carry a fine of more than $1,000.

Investigation into the chain-reaction crash is ongoing, but police say at 5:22 p.m. a driver had managed to stop for traffic, but nine other vehicles did not.

A third collision, this time in the eastbound lanes, took place a short time later, with a semi-truck rear-ending another truck.

"The eastbound lanes of Highway 3 were subsequently closed for a shorter period of time while the vehicles were cleared from the roadway," police said.

"A 39-year-old Cardston man was charged under the Traffic Safety Act with following too closely."

The repairs are expected to be complete by noon on Thursday.

(Supplied)