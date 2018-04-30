

CTV Calgary Staff





Calgary police say investigators do not suspect foul play after a body was discovered in a washroom in a downtown shopping centre Monday morning.

They say the death remains classified as undetermined.

The body was found in the wall of a women's washroom on the fourth floor of The CORE Shopping Centre in the 300 block of 8 Avenue Southwest, near the centre's food court, by a maintenance worker at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The body is believed to have been found behind a panel mounted on the wall behind a toilet.

Police confirm the body is an adult male but the victim's identity and cause of death is still being determined and say there will be an autopsy once the body has been removed.

Police say the investigation into how the victim died and ended up inside the wall continues so no further details can be released at this time.

The shopping centre and food court remain open for business.

On Monday afternoon, officials with The CORE confirmed that counselling services would be made available to Cushman & Wakefield staff.