Police say no threat at Marlborough Mall
Published Monday, May 18, 2020 5:43PM MDT Last Updated Monday, May 18, 2020 6:20PM MDT
CALGARY -- Calgary police have determined there was no threat after a bomb threat was received by Walmart Monday afternoon at Marlborough Mall.
At around 5:30 p.m. Calgary police cleared and secured the entire mall.
Shortly after 6 p.m., police confirmed that the building had been searched and there was no threat.
The mall is closed for the day.
