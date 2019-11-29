CALGARY -- Calgary police say online threats made against Calgary schools this week are not credible, however resource officers will be in place Friday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

A social media poster claimed to have a pair of guns — a Soviet-style rifle and an American-made handgun — however an online search showed photos accompanying the posts were taken from the internet.

"Investigators have determined this incident was a hoax designed to fuel fear within our community, while spoofing the identity of an unsuspecting Calgarian," read a release from police.

"As always, our School Resource Officers will be in place to ensure the safety of students and staff across the city. We remind everyone to be vigilant of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity."

The Twitter account that posted the message has been suspended for violating terms of use.

Police say their investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.