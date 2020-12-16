CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for a vehicle that hit a cyclist at an intersection in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.

A white SUV was eastbound on 80th Avenue about 2:15 p.m. and merged onto southbound Saddletowne Circle N.E. as a 64-year-old cyclist was crossing 80th Avenue, near the LRT station.

The SUV struck the cyclist and did not stop, continuing southbound on Saddletowne Circle N.E.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, which has since been upgraded

"Failure to yield to the pedestrian is considered to be a factor in the collision," police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.