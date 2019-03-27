CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police search for man who disappeared from southeast Calgary
Usama Amin, 22, was last seen in southeast Calgary in February. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 2:48PM MDT
Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old Calgary man who’s been missing since late February.
Usama Amin was last seen in southeast Calgary and he was last heard from on February 28.
His family and police are very concerned about his welfare.
Amin is described as:
- 5’8” (173 cm) tall
- 120 lbs (54 kg)
- Slim build
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Anyone with information about Amin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org