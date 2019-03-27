Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old Calgary man who’s been missing since late February.

Usama Amin was last seen in southeast Calgary and he was last heard from on February 28.

His family and police are very concerned about his welfare.

Amin is described as:

5’8” (173 cm) tall

120 lbs (54 kg)

Slim build

Black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about Amin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org