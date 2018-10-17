Red Deer RCMP are continuing to search for a woman who went missing on Wednesday and say that there is a strong concern about her safety.

Aurora Rafer, 48, disappeared early October 17 and police believe that she may be in an orange/maroon Chevrolet Avalanche that was photographed at a gas station in the City of Red Deer.

Rafer is described as:

Filipino

160 cm (5’3”) tall

slim build

long dark brown hair

brown eyes

looks younger than 48 years old

Rafer was last seen wearing earrings, a brown athletic jacket, blue jeans, white rubber shoes and carrying a pink and orange backpack.

Police say the Avalanche is missing a taillight on the driver’s side but there is no information on the licence plate at this time.

Anyone who comes across the vehicle should not approach it and instead contact police immediately.

There are no details on any suspects and RCMP continue to investigate.