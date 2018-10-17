CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police search for missing woman who may be in danger
Police are looking for 48-year-old Aurora Rafer who went missing on Wednesday morning. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 11:14AM MDT
Red Deer RCMP are continuing to search for a woman who went missing on Wednesday and say that there is a strong concern about her safety.
Aurora Rafer, 48, disappeared early October 17 and police believe that she may be in an orange/maroon Chevrolet Avalanche that was photographed at a gas station in the City of Red Deer.
Rafer is described as:
- Filipino
- 160 cm (5’3”) tall
- slim build
- long dark brown hair
- brown eyes
- looks younger than 48 years old
Rafer was last seen wearing earrings, a brown athletic jacket, blue jeans, white rubber shoes and carrying a pink and orange backpack.
Police say the Avalanche is missing a taillight on the driver’s side but there is no information on the licence plate at this time.
Anyone who comes across the vehicle should not approach it and instead contact police immediately.
There are no details on any suspects and RCMP continue to investigate.