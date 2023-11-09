Police search for stolen Audi, suspect after rush-hour carjacking in southwest Calgary

Calgary police say a man was carjacked for his brand-new Audi in the city's southwest during Thursday's evening rush hour.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 10th Avenue and 14th Street S.W.

According to police, the victim was sitting in his running vehicle when another man opened the door and proceeded to punch and pull him from the vehicle.

The attacker then took off with the vehicle.

Police and EMS attended the scene.

The victim was checked over injuries and then released.

Police are now looking for the Audi, which is black.

No suspect description is available at this time.

Anyone with information about or dash-cam footage of this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.