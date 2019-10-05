Police search for suspect connected to nearly 20 Calgary break-ins
Police are looking for Harmandeep Sidhu, 18, who is wanted in connection to a series of break-ins. (Calgary police)
Dave Dormer, CTVNewsCalgary.ca
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 10:28AM MDT
CALGARY — Police are warning Calgarians and seeking a suspect believed to be connected to nearly 20 nighttime break-and-enters in the north and northeast quadrants of city since the beginning of September.
The most recent happened about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the community of Skyview Ranch, where a suspect pulled out a knife when confronted by a homeowner before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.
Another four break-and-enters were also reported Friday in the communities of Whitehorn and Coral Springs.
Police say residents have been home during several of the break-and-enters and an operation was launched to identify a suspect.
The Fugitive Apprehension Team was brought in following Friday's' break-ins and a warrant was executed at a home in the 0-100 block of Whitefield Cres. N.E. about 4 a.m. on Saturday.
Police believe the suspect fled just before officers arrived to serve the warrant, then committed the break-in in Skyview Ranch.
Harmandeep Sidhu, 18, is wanted on six warrants in connection with the offences.
He is described as:
- 167 centimetres tall (five-foot-six)
- 130 pounds
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.