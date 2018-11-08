An assault on a CTrain at the end of October is being investigated as a hate-motivated crime and police are appealing to the public for help to find the person responsible.

Police say a woman was on a train that was travelling southbound out of the downtown on Saturday, October 27, when she was verbally abused and assaulted by a man.

Investigators believe the man acted out at the woman because she is transgender.

The suspect left the train at the Chinook Station after someone pushed the help button.

The offender is described as:

Caucasian male

Short sandy-coloured hair

Few days growth of facial hair

Wearing dark-coloured jeans and a T-shirt

May have a neck tattoo

Police have released CCTV footage of the offender on the CTrain platform that was taken before the assault and are hoping to speak to the two witnesses that are seen in the video.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the offender is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or emailing the Hate Crimes Coordinator at hatecrime@calgarypolice.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org