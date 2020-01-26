CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking for a suspect after they say a man was shot inside a vehicle in the northeast community of Taradale.

Officers were called to the residential neighbourhood just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday after a witness said they saw someone firing several shots into a vehicle.

When police got to the scene, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Police say they have no description of the suspect but believe the shooting was targeted and the public is not at risk.

The investigation is ongoing.