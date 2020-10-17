CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed in broad daylight.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of 2 St. N.W. shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man, approximately 25 years old, suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS, but his condition is not known.

Calgary police say witnesses told them the suspects got away in a vehicle.

HAWCS has been called in to track the individuals.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…