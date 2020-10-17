Advertisement
Police search for suspects in Saturday afternoon stabbing
Published Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:30PM MDT
Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed near 17 Ave. and 2 St. N.W. Saturday afternoon.
CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed in broad daylight.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of 2 St. N.W. shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a man, approximately 25 years old, suffering from a stab wound.
The victim was taken to hospital by EMS, but his condition is not known.
Calgary police say witnesses told them the suspects got away in a vehicle.
HAWCS has been called in to track the individuals.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…